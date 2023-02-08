US committed to work with China, but will protect itself if needed: Biden at State of Union address

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said the United States is committed to work with China where it can advance American interests.
However, if Beijing threatens the US’s sovereignty, Washington will act to protect itself, he added during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”
This was Mr Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January.
During his speech, he also touted America’s “unbroken” democracy and resurgent economy.
He is seeking to persuade sceptical voters that at 80 he still has what it takes to run for re-election.
It was a chance for the Democrat, who is expected soon to announce a bid for a second term, to pitch his centrist, populist vision of a country healing after Covid and the turmoil of Donald Trump’s presidency.
Referring to Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Mr Biden said the US had survived “its greatest threat since the Civil War”.
“Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken,” Mr Biden said.
He touted surging employment figures and told Americans that his economic plan aims to rebuild the country’s manufacturing base despite pressure from the Ukraine war and pandemic disruptions.
“We’re better positioned than any country on Earth right now,” he said.
For decades, “manufacturing jobs moved overseas, factories closed down,” Mr Biden said.
“Jobs are coming back. Pride is coming back,” he said. “This is my view of a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.”
Among Mr Biden’s proposals in the speech was a new “billionaire tax” he said was designed to “reward work, not just wealth”. And he hit out at big oil companies he accused of making “outrageous” profits.
“I ran for president to fundamentally change things to make sure our economy works for everyone, so we can all feel that pride,” Mr Biden said.
Amid deep political divisions, Mr Biden urged Republicans now holding the majority in the House of Representatives to show unity – as he accused some among them of taking the US economy “hostage” over the debt ceiling.
A major crisis is brewing in Congress over Republican refusal to extend the debt limit, usually a rubber stamp procedure.
Mr Biden’s government warns of financial calamity, with major international implications, if Republicans stick to their guns, potentially pushing the US into default.
“Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere. And that’s always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation,” Mr Biden said.
Mr Biden also had good news to tout on Tuesday.
Inflation, which just a few months ago seemed a near-existential threat to his presidency, is steadily ticking downward. Last Friday, new figures showed joblessness hitting a half-century low.
Even if Mr Biden has yet to formally announce his 2024 candidacy, the speech – followed by two very campaign-like trips on Wednesday and Thursday to Wisconsin and Florida – is expected to give him a big push.
But last week’s Chinese balloon drama – a US warplane shot down what officials say was a high-tech espionage device on Saturday – shows how narratives in Washington easily take dangerous new turns.
And when Mr Biden spoke, half of the Congress members in the chamber, as well as Speaker Kevin McCarthy sitting directly behind him, were Republicans vowing to use their new, narrow House majority to block his policies.
Those kinds of uncertainties, as well as doubts over Mr Biden’s ability to serve a second term that would end after his 86th birthday, may be partly to blame for pessimism in a slew of new polls.
An ABC News-Washington Post Poll found that 58 per cent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said the party should find someone else for 2024. AFP, REUTERS