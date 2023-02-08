US committed to work with China, but will protect itself if needed: Biden at State of Union address

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said the United States is committed to work with China where it can advance American interests.

However, if Beijing threatens the US’s sovereignty, Washington will act to protect itself, he added during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”

This was Mr Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January.

During his speech, he also touted America’s “unbroken” democracy and resurgent economy.

He is seeking to persuade sceptical voters that at 80 he still has what it takes to run for re-election.

It was a chance for the Democrat, who is expected soon to announce a bid for a second term, to pitch his centrist, populist vision of a country healing after Covid and the turmoil of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Referring to Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Mr Biden said the US had survived “its greatest threat since the Civil War”.

“Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken,” Mr Biden said.

He touted surging employment figures and told Americans that his economic plan aims to rebuild the country’s manufacturing base despite pressure from the Ukraine war and pandemic disruptions.

“We’re better positioned than any country on Earth right now,” he said.

For decades, “manufacturing jobs moved overseas, factories closed down,” Mr Biden said.

“Jobs are coming back. Pride is coming back,” he said. “This is my view of a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.”