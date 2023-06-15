In sickness and in stealth: Melania Trump shrinks from limelight

WASHINGTON - Former US president Donald Trump has been forced to sit quietly in court twice in recent weeks to hear felony charges levelled against him and on both occasions has sought solace in the company of family, friends and his devoted followers.

But one high-profile supporter of the Republican former president has been conspicuous by her absence: his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump gave himself up to US Marshals in Miami on Tuesday to be arraigned on a slew of federal charges over his alleged mishandling of government secrets since leaving the White House.

The ex-president took a sizable entourage – the motorcade to the courthouse was made up of six SUVs – and crowds of Trump loyalists converged with brightly coloured banners and messages of solidarity.

But his wife was nowhere to be seen, raising eyebrows among Trump-watchers by declining to accompany him to the courthouse or even release a supportive statement from a distance.

“Americans are used to seeing political wives literally standing by their men in times of scandal and crisis,” said Dr Katherine Jellison, a history professor at Ohio University who specialises in US first ladies.

“So Melania’s physical absence during her husband’s recent public appearances is particularly noticeable.”

The former first lady had been pictured leaving Trump Tower as he was flying from his summer home in New Jersey to Florida a day earlier and making her way to various appointments around Manhattan, flanked by her Secret Service detail.

She was also absent when Trump was processed in a Manhattan court in April, on more than 30 felony counts of misrepresenting hush money payments to buy a porn star’s silence over an alleged sexual encounter.

And the 53-year-old Slovenian skipped her husband’s fiery post-arraignment speech back at the couple’s Mar-a-Lago beach club in Florida, despite living there, and despite her own father having taken his place in the front row.

Trump paid tribute to his family but didn’t mention his wife, reheating speculation over the couple’s “transactional” marriage raised in 2020 by ex-Vogue magazine executive and former Mrs Trump confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Ms Trump’s office released a cryptic statement days later cautioning readers to be wary of news articles about her based on “unnamed sources... cited to bolster the author’s claims.”