In ousting CEO Sam Altman, ChatGPT loses its best fund-raiser

SAN FRANCISCO – Artificial intelligence may be well-known for generating human-like images out of whole cloth, but if the software has a public face, it is Mr Sam Altman’s.

The co-founder of OpenAI, which caused a sensation just a year ago with the introduction of ChatGPT, Mr Altman has presented himself as the benevolent wizard behind the curtain of a technology that many say could upend entire industries and even mankind itself.

But on Nov 17, it was the earnest Mr Altman who was upended after OpenAI’s board, in a surprise move, stripped him of his CEO title and directorship. He is out.

Directors of the company, now worth about US$80 billion (S$107.5 billion), cited a failure to be “consistently candid in his communications”.

Further details of what finally led to the ouster of Mr Altman were not immediately clear on Nov 17.

The company reassured staff that it would be fine without him, but the Silicon Valley superstar, who once ran the best known start-up incubator YCombinator, or YC, leaves the company with a big hole to fill in its fund-raising efforts: Maintaining the software costs some very real money.

It also takes talented engineers, who flocked to Mr Altman.

Mr Altman, 38, was plucky to the end of his run at OpenAI. He was seen mingling with attendees briefly at an AI conference in San Francisco on Nov 15, and the next day spoke on a panel with a top Meta executive at the ongoing Apec summit in San Francisco, while the board deliberated on his future.

In a post on AI-rival Elon Musk’s X, he said on Nov 17 of OpenAI: “I loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later.”

Mr Altman is credited with almost single-handedly convincing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to commit US$10 billion to the company and leading the company’s tender offer transactions this year that fuelled a nearly threefold valuation bump from US$29 billion to over US$80 billion.

His aura also helped attract AI engineering talent in what may be the most competitive market seen in tech circles in years. He successfully recruited from Google, Microsoft and other established tech giants with surer pay packages, promising to let them in on the ground floor of a world-altering technology.

That tech has since fuelled concerns of doomsday scenarios where the software takes over the world, steals intellectual property with impunity and makes secondary education a hotbed of cheating or simply unnecessary; but Mr Altman at an event on Nov 16 said “heavy regulation” wasn’t needed for some time.

“At some point when the model can do like the equivalent output of a whole company, and then a whole country and then the whole world”, such rules would be helpful, he said.