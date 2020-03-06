In open letter to US V-P Mike Pence, 450 US health experts call for effective management of coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON - More than 450 American experts and organisations in public health and law have jointly signed an open letter to US Vice-President Mike Pence, calling for a government response to provide support and effectively manage the coronavirus outbreak, Global Times reported.

Sustained human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 disease, in the US appears to be inevitable, experts said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Global Times on Monday (March 2).

The death toll from coronavirus in the US rose to 12 on Thursday (March 5) with 53 new cases reported across the country, bringing the total cases to 230.

In the letter, the experts called for adequate funding and support for the response while noting the safety of healthcare workers and other first responders to the epidemic should be guaranteed.

The experts said it will be critical for policymakers to ensure comprehensive and affordable access to testing, including for the uninsured.

"Policymakers must work directly with insurance companies to allow all insured individuals to adhere to public health recommendations," they said.

The experts also stressed the importance of transparent and timely reporting of the epidemic situation in maintaining public trust and cooperation.

Mr Pence said on Tuesday that both Medicaid and Medicare programmes would cover the costs of the tests for those enrolled.

On Thursday, Congress approved more than US$8 billion (S$11 billion) to fight the outbreak.