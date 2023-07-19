In meeting with Israel’s Herzog, Biden cites ‘hard work’ ahead for peace

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog stressed their countries’ close ties on Tuesday at a White House meeting, despite US tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over Jewish settlements and civil rights.

Citing issues including Mr Netanyahu’s human rights record, a handful of Democratic lawmakers said they would stay away when Mr Herzog addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, the last day of a two-day visit.

At an Oval Office meeting, Mr Biden told Mr Herzog that America’s commitment to Israel was firm and ironclad.

Mr Biden said the two countries had been working together to bring more stability and integration to the Middle East. “A lot of hard work. We’ve got a lot more to do, but there’s progress,” he said.

As head of state, Mr Herzog plays a largely ceremonial role in his country’s politics. He praised Mr Biden as “a huge friend” of Israel.

“There are some enemies of ours that sometimes mistake the fact that we may have some differences as impacting our unbreakable bond,” Mr Herzog said.

Ties have been strained over Israeli settlement expansion on the occupied West Bank as well as a judicial overhaul pursued by Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing government and assailed by anti-government protesters in Israel.

The White House said Mr Biden and Mr Herzog had consulted on issues including “enhanced coordination” to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and Iran’s defence partnership with Russia.

It said Mr Biden reiterated his commitment to maintaining a path toward a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stressing the need for additional measures to improve the security and economic situation in the West Bank.

Mr Herzog also met Vice-President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr Biden and Mr Herzog last met at the White House in October. Mr Netanyahu returned to power in December.

On Monday, Mr Biden invited Mr Netanyahu to the United States for an official visit later this year.

Mr Biden had held off extending the invitation out of concern over Jewish settlements and a planned overhaul that critics say would strip Israel’s highest court of much of its power and that has driven protests in Israel for months, including on Tuesday.

In Congress, Representative Ilhan Omar said on Twitter “there is no way in hell” she would be at Wednesday’s speech.

“Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address comes on behalf of the most right wing government in Israel’s history, at a time when the government is openly promising to ‘crush’ Palestinian hopes of statehood – essentially putting a nail in the coffin of peace and a two-state solution,” Ms Omar said.