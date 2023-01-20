In lawsuit, Trump mistakes alleged sexual assault victim for ex-wife

NEW YORK - After claiming that she “was not my type,” Donald Trump stunningly mistook his sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in testimony for her suit against the former president.

Excerpts of a deposition of Mr Trump released on Tuesday saw him potentially undermine one of his key defences against Ms Carroll’s allegation that he raped her in a New York department store changing room in the mid-1990s.

Ms Carroll, now 79, has sued Mr Trump for both sexual assault and for defamation after he said in a 2019 interview with The Hill that she was “totally lying” and simply trying to market her book.

In the Oct 19 deposition, Mr Trump repeated his oft-made claim that he could not have pursued or raped her in the changing rooms at the Bergdorf Goodman store because he is not attracted to women who look like Ms Carroll.

“I’ll say it with great respect. Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened,” he said.

Asked directly in the deposition about the alleged incident, he repeated the statement.

“Physically, she’s not my type, and now that I’ve gotten indirectly to hear things about her, she wouldn’t be my type in any way, shape, or form.”

But when he was shown a picture of himself with Ms Carroll and others at a reception in the 1990s, Mr Trump said, “That’s Marla, that’s my wife,” before being corrected by his own attorney.

Mr Trump, 76, was married to Ms Maples, his second wife, from 1993 to 1999. He began dating his current wife Melania Trump in 1998.