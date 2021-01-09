In break with tradition, Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Jan 8) he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, on Jan 20, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.

There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan 19, a source familiar with the matter said.

He is expected to travel to his Florida resort, the source said.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.