In break with tradition, Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

Mr Trump is expected to travel to his Florida resort instead.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    6 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Jan 8) he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, on Jan 20, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.

There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan 19, a source familiar with the matter said.

He is expected to travel to his Florida resort, the source said.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.

