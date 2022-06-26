IMF slashes growth forecast for US

WASHINGTON • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its economic growth forecast for the United States as aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes cool demand, but predicted that the US would "narrowly" avoid a recession.

In an annual assessment of US economic policies, the IMF said on Friday it now expects gross domestic product to grow 2.9 per cent in 2022, less than its most recent forecast of 3.7 per cent in April.

For 2023, the IMF cut its US growth forecast to 1.7 per cent from 2.3 per cent, and it now expects growth to bottom out at 0.8 per cent in 2024.

Last October, the IMF predicted 5.2 per cent US growth this year, but since then, new Covid-19 variants and stubborn supply chain disruptions have slowed recovery, while a sharp spike in fuel and food prices prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine has further stoked inflation to 40-year highs.

"We are conscious that there is a narrowing path to avoiding a recession in the US," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told a news conference, noting that the outlook had a high degree of uncertainty.

"The economy continues to recover from the pandemic and important shocks are buffeting the economy from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and from lockdowns in China," she said. "Further negative shocks would inevitably make the situation more difficult."

If large enough, a shock could push the United States into a recession, but it would likely be short and shallow with a modest rise in unemployment, akin to the US recession in 2001, said IMF deputy Western Hemisphere director Nigel Chalk.

Strong US savings would help support demand, he added.

Ms Georgieva said price stability was important to protect US incomes and sustain growth, but there may be "some pain" for consumers in achieving it.

She said her discussions with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed chairman Jerome Powell "left no doubt as to their commitment to bring inflation back down".

US inflation by the Fed's preferred measure is running at more than three times the US central bank's 2 per cent target.