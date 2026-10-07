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‘I’m getting fed up’: Early US midterm voters line up before dawn in Ohio

MEDINA, Ohio – Voters started lining up while it was still dark on the morning of Oct 6 at the Medina County Board of Elections as early voting began in Ohio, a state that looms large in the nationwide campaigns between Republicans and Democrats battling for control of the US Congress.

By the time polling in the north-east Ohio county closed for the day, Democrats’ turnout eclipsed that of Republicans’ in a possible early sign that they are more motivated to vote in 2026 .

Though turnout is typically higher in presidential elections, which are run every four years, the 2026 midterm voters in Ohio have a say in one key US Senate race and two for the US House of Representatives that are seen as “toss-ups”, according to the Cook Political Report.

Registered Republicans, Democrats and independents interviewed by Reuters all shared similar frustrations: they are exhausted by political ads they see as deceptive and mean, they hate the US war with Iran and they really hate the inflation that they believe has become chronic.

Nobody said they expected things to improved any time soon.

The third person in line waiting for polling to open at 8am local time ( 8pm Singapore time ) was Eddie St John, 83, a retiree from the town of Wadsworth. Asked what he most wanted to see fixed as a result of the election, which ends on Nov 3, St. John said: “Mostly it’s our economy. It sucks.”

“You can’t afford nothing anymore. Everything’s so high. Gas is getting worse all the time,” he said, adding, “This guy in office now he promises this. He promises that... (but) nothing’s coming down.”

“This guy,” St John said, is US President Donald Trump, who is not on the ballot but whom the voter said he blames more than political parties.

Inflation, war on ballot

The party in power usually suffers in midterm elections. With Republicans holding the White House and both chambers of Congress at a time when Trump’s approval rating is at a record low of 32%, Democrats are feeling increasingly competitive.

Political analysts will be watching closely what unfolds in Ohio, as Trump has been a dominant force, especially among blue-collar workers who used to align with the Democratic Party.

But with inflation running at around 3.4%, there is deep discontent over rising food, energy and housing costs.

The US war with Iran, launched by Trump on Feb 28 for reasons that critics say he has not clearly articulated, also has voters worried that it will become yet another “forever war”.

Troy Flohr, 59, a retired policeman with the Medina County Sheriff, complained about the array of campaign ads that he said were riddled with “half-truths”.

Standing just feet away from a voting booth, Flohr said he usually backs Republicans but was still undecided whether to vote to reelect Republican Representative Max Miller for a third term. “I tend to like the rest of them” running as Republicans on the 2026 ballot, Flohr added.

He said his nephew is serving in the US Army and stationed in the Middle East.

Without mentioning Trump by name, he said: “I’m tired of him saying the war’s going to end in two weeks, the war’s going to end next month... I’m getting fed up with that.”

Yet Flohr said he would “probably” vote for Trump again given the chance. “I don’t like where the Democrat Party has gone. I’m going to leave the rest of that comment alone,” he said when asked to elaborate.

Voters standing in line at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct 6. PHOTO: AFP

Independents

Trump won Ohio and the state’s 17 electoral votes handily in 2016, 2020 and 2024, despite losing the 2020 presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden.

This election could depend on whether disaffected Democrats return to their party and whether many independents turn their backs on Trump’s Republicans.

Medina County, seen as a swing district, has 132,345 registered voters, of which 29,466 are Republicans and 15,872 Democrats. Election officials say there are 86,762 independents, who could determine whether Republicans continue their success there.

Despite Republicans’ advantage in registered voters in the county, 499 Democrats cast ballots on Oct 6 , compared with 374 Republicans, along with 291 independents. That is a significant reversal from the first day of voting in 2024, when 369 Democrats voted, compared with 702 Republicans and 433 independents, according to county data.

Even more telling is data from the 2022 midterm election, when 198 Republicans cast a vote in the first day of early voting, compared to 139 Democrats and 68 independents.

Senate seat in play

Former Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, is trying to return to the Senate, where he served for 18 years before being defeated two years ago by Republican Senator Bernie Moreno.

This time around, Brown, a populist Democrat who long railed against US trade deals with foreign competitors, is attempting to unseat Republican Jon Husted in a special election with the winner holding the seat through 2028.

Political analysts see the race between Husted and Brown as a toss-up.

With Republicans currently holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Democrats are hoping for a net gain of at least four seats, including in Ohio, in order to control the chamber.

People cast ballots and register inside the Medina County Board of Elections in Ohio on Oct 6. PHOTO: REUTERS

Close House races

Meanwhile, two neck-and-neck US House races could help determine the 2026 majority in that chamber, which Republicans currently hold with a 218-214 margin. One independent is aligned with Republicans and there are two vacancies that will be filled in the midterm elections.

In the 7th congressional district, which includes Medina, just south of Cleveland, incumbent Miller is seen facing a tough challenge from Democrat Brian Poindexter.

While Miller has raised far more funds than his Democratic opponent and has Trump’s endorsement in a Republican-leaning district, his campaign has been hit by allegations of domestic violence, which he denies.

Poindexter is a labour union ironworker and member of a suburban city council.

Meanwhile, in Ohio’s 9th congressional district that covers most of north-west Ohio and hugs the shores of Lake Erie, Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur, a moderate who was first elected in 1982, is battling in another toss-up race against Republican challenger Derek Merrin, who nearly defeated her in 2024.

Annie Wild, 64, a retired public school teacher, said she will vote for all Democrats on the ballot. She also said since the early days of Trump’s second term she has begun to see some of the President’s supporters saying they are abandoning him. But that is not coming from the voters she called “MAGA”.

“I’ve lost friends that I’ve had for 50 years,” she said of some Trump supporters, because of the gulf between them. REUTERS