Illinois’s Juliana Stratton wins Senate Democratic primary to replace retiring senator’s seat

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Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton (right) was endorsed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and was viewed as the most progressive of the top three candidates.

CHICAGO - Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton on March 17 won the Democratic Party primary to replace retiring US Senator Dick Durbin, US media projected, putting her in position to win the November election in this solidly Democratic state.

Ms Stratton, 60, defeated 10 other Democratic candidates vying for the nomination, including US representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly.

Ms Stratton was endorsed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and was viewed as the most progressive of the top three candidates.

She campaigned on a platform to increase the federal minimum wage to US$25 (S$31.92) per hour from US$7.25, and backed the elimination of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which has conducted immigrant deportation efforts in Chicago and other major US cities.

“Courage will bring this fight straight to Donald Trump’s door,” Ms Stratton said, as her crowd cheered wildly when she said, “We will fight to abolish ICE,” referring to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Democrats aim to anchor their midterm campaigns on the cost of living in the United States, arguing that Mr Trump has failed to alleviate their worries over prices for groceries, fuel, healthcare and child care.

Mr Krishnamoorthi, 52, who ran second in the race, urged Democrats to unite under Ms Stratton and to “continue the lasting legacy that Senator Durbin leaves behind.”

A highlight of that legacy was Mr Durbin’s work on immigration reform and especially his decades-long drive to win protections for young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

In the Illinois Republican contest for US Senate, former state Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy was projected the winner.

Besides testing progressives’ power, the Illinois Democratic primary gave voters an opportunity to elect a new generation of lawmakers, as Mr Durbin and two other longtime members of the state’s congressional delegation retire.

Illinois is a heavily Democratic state and none of its races are expected to be competitive in November’s midterm elections, when US President Donald Trump’s Republicans will be trying to defend their congressional majorities.

With Mr Trump’s approval rating hovering at 39 per cent according to the most recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, Democrats have turned in solid election performances over the past few months, including winning the governorship of Virginia, holding on for a run-off in a heavily Trump-leaning Georgia district and picking a more moderate nominee for US Senate in Texas.

The immigration factor

The mass arrests of immigrants as part of the Trump administration’s deportation programme and the resulting protests in Chicago played heavily in the campaign.

Ms Stratton staked out the most progressive position of the leading contenders, calling for abolishing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, saying, “ICE cannot be reformed.”

Ms Kelly, 69, in January introduced an impeachment resolution against former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversaw ICE until Mr Trump fired her on March 5.

Mr Krishnamoorthi wants to fire “Trump’s ICE” and not necessarily shutter the agency forever.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 Senate majority and a 218-214 House majority with three vacancies.

Incumbent presidents’ parties typically lose seats in midterms; election analysts say Democrats have a good chance of winning control of the House, but a tougher road in the Senate.

A slew of Democratic and Republican candidates competed to win party nominations to succeed retiring Representatives Danny Davis, 84, and Ms Jan Schakowsky, 81.

Both Democrats represent reliably left-leaning Chicago-area districts.

The nominees who would be their replacements in the House of Representatives withstood significant opposition campaign spending, largely from AIPAC, which supports Israel, and corporate crypto interests.

There were notable primary races in three other open House seats, including Mr Krishnamoorthi’s and Ms Kelly’s, as they looked to jump to the Senate. REUTERS