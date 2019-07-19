Illinois man receives life sentence for murder of Chinese graduate student

PEORIA, Illinois (REUTERS) -An Illinois man described by prosecutors as obsessed with serial killers was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday (July 18) for the kidnapping and decapitation of a Chinese graduate student two years ago.

A US District Court jury in Peoria, Illinois found Brendt Christensen, 29, guilty last month of all charges in the murder of Yingying Zhang, a 26-year-old student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

On Thursday, the same jury of five women and seven men told the judge that they were unable to unanimously decide between life in prison or the death penalty.

Christensen was then sentenced to life imprisonment by default.

Christensen looked down with his eyes closed, smiled and sighed when US District Judge James Shadid read the decision.

Christensen's mother was hugged by a member of his legal team in the courtroom.

Christensen hugged and thanked his lawyers.

While the state of Illinois has outlawed capital punishment, it is an option in federal cases tried under US kidnapping laws.

During closing arguments in the sentencing phase of the trial on Wednesday, prosecutors described how Christensen, a one-time masters student at the university, took Zhang to his apartment, where she fought for her life as he bludgeoned her with a baseball bat, raped her and stabbed her in the neck before cutting off her head.

Christensen's lawyers acknowledged throughout the trial and in their closing arguments that their client killed Zhang, but asked the jury to consider that he had struggled with substance abuse and mental illness.

Zhang's parents and fiance sat through the five-week trial in Peoria, about 265km south-west of Chicago.

Zhang was reported missing on June 9, 2017, two months after coming from southeastern China to study photosynthesis and crop production at the university. Her remains have never been found but prosecutors said her DNA was matched to blood later found in three spots inside Christensen's bedroom.

Investigators were led to Christensen through surveillance video footage captured in Urbana, 210km south of Chicago, that showed Zhang getting into a black car that was later traced to him.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors characterized Christensen as having a fascination with serial killers. These included Ted Bundy, who murdered dozens of women during the 1970s and was put to death in 1989.

Details of the crime, including Zhang's decapitation, were revealed by Christensen in conversations with a girlfriend secretly recorded for FBI agents investigating the case before his arrest, according to trial testimony.