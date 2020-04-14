If Trump orders New York to reopen, 'I wouldn't do it': Governor Andrew Cuomo

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday (April 14) he would not abide by any order that US President Donald Trump gave to reopen his state in an unsafe manner during the coronavirus outbreak.

"If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it," Mr Cuomo said in an interview with CNN.

Mr Trump said on Monday he believed the president has "total authority" over states in the US coronavirus response, a stance that is not supported by the Constitution and was immediately rejected by legal experts and some governors.

Ten US states are coordinating plans separately from the White House to reopen businesses shut by the coronavirus. They are responsible for an outsized proportion of the US economy.

On Monday, three states on the US West Coast, led by California Governor Gavin Newsom, and seven on the East Coast, led by Mr Cuomo, said they will develop coordinated regional plans.

With the exception of Massachusetts, all are led by Democratic governors.

Collectively the 10 states generated 38.3 per cent of the total US economic output in the fourth quarter of 2019, highlighting how much of the US economy depends on its most populous states.

California and New York, the biggest and third-biggest states respectively, account for about 23 per cent of total US economic output, figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis show.

Announcements about the pacts to coordinate plans came after Republican President Trump declared any decision on reopening the economy was up to him. The White House is preparing its own plans which are expected to be announced soon.

Related Story New York, California among US states planning reopening of economies after coronavirus shutdown

Related Story Coronavirus: New York reports another deadly day even as virus slows pace

But Mr Trump also suggested he would prefer to defer to governors.

"I'd rather have them make the decision," he said in his daily news conference.

The US Constitution gives state authorities the power to police citizens and regulate public welfare.

Outside of the two coalitions, the two states with the biggest contribution to the gross domestic product are Texas and Florida, which together account for 14 per cent. Both are led by Republican governors.

The US's 50 states generated US$21.4 trillion (S$30.3 trillion) in total economic output in 2019, from widely different industries.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Finance dominates in New York, for example, agriculture and tourism in Florida.

California will detail its plan with Oregon and Washington on Tuesday, Mr Newsom said on Monday.

In the US North-east, the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts will coordinate to gradually reopen their economies. Each state will ultimately make its own decisions based on its specific needs, Mr Cuomo said.