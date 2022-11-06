'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania

LATROBE, United States - He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Mr Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania’s Republicans on Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a “red wave” sweeping control of Congress.

Trump fans gathered at a rally in the city of Latrobe in the battleground state to hear the former president speak and voice their hopes that he will run again for the White House in 2024.

Ms Leslie Boswell, in a red “Trump 2020“ T-shirt, said she came to “have fun and vote for Trump” – or, at least, for Republicans in Tuesday’s elections.

The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as many state governors and other officials.

For Mr Trump’s supporters, a Republican victory on Tuesday will help pave the path for their hero to make his triumphant return to power.

“He’s the only one that is worth the presidency,” Ms Boswell, 39, says.

“I love Trump because he just supports everything that I believe in ... He’s bringing back God in our country, he put down our prices, he did everything that he has said he was going to do,” she told AFP.

“I really hope he reruns,” agreed a woman who only gave her name as Janine and who wore a t-shirt in the red, white and blue of the American flag.

She drove four hours to hear Mr Trump speak. “He is what America stands for, what America was before,” she says, without defining what she means by “before”.

“In three days we’ll have a red wave, baby,” the 52-year-old says.

Inflation a red flag

The former president is pushing hard in the final days of the campaign, visiting Iowa and Florida as well as Pennsylvania.

He was to address supporters on Saturday evening from the airport tarmac in Latrobe, near Pittsburgh, the industrial heartland of Pennsylvania.