'I hope he's fine': Trump says he knows how North Korea's Kim Jong Un is doing

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 27) he knows how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine, after days of speculation over the North Korean leader's health.

"I can't tell you exactly," Mr Trump said when asked about Mr Kim's condition at a White House news conference.

"Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well."

"I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing relatively speaking. We will see - you'll probably be hearing in the not too distant future," Mr Trump said.

Rumours and speculation over Mr Kim's health began after he did not appear in public at a key state holiday on April 15. He has since remained out of sight.

South Korean officials have emphasised they have detected no unusual movements in North Korea and caution against reports that Mr Kim may be ill or is being isolated because of coronavirus concerns.

At a closed-door forum on Sunday, South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees North Korea engagement, said Seoul had the intelligence capabilities to say with confidence there were no indications of anything unusual.