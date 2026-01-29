Hyundai to recall about 569,000 SUVs in US over faulty deployment of air bags

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,576 Palisade sports utility vehicles in the US.

WASHINGTON – Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,576 Palisade sports utility vehicles (SUV) in the US over improper deployment of side curtain airbags, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Jan 29.

NHTSA said the side curtain air bags for third-row occupants in these SUVs may deploy improperly in a crash, adding that the remedy is currently under development.

Separately, Hyundai will also recall an additional 41,651 vehicles in the US over an instrument panel display failure, which will be fixed through a software update, the regulator said.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor on Jan 29 warned US tariffs would continue to hurt its financials in 2026, after they led it to report a worse-than-expected 40 per cent plunge in fourth-quarter operating profit.

Besides tariffs, earnings were also weighed down by increased sales incentives to reduce inventory of electric vehicles in the United States with the end of EV subsidies late in 2025.

On Jan 27, US President Donald Trump said he would hike tariffs on autos and other imports from South Korea because of a delay in enacting that trade deal.

“Hyundai Motor expects the challenging global market conditions to continue this year, due to stagnant growth in the industry and intensifying competition across emerging markets,” the company said. REUTERS