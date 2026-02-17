Hyatt hotel chain executive steps down after Epstein ties exposed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– The executive chairman of the Hyatt hotel chain stepped down on Feb 16 after e-mails revealing his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

US businessman Thomas Pritzker maintained contact with Epstein well after the latter was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 awaiting charges of sex trafficking girls, in what was ruled a suicide.

“Good stewardship... means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which I deeply regret,” Mr Pritzker said in a statement picked up by US media.

Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a conspiracy to traffic girls with the disgraced financier.

Hyatt in a statement said – without mentioning Epstein – that Mr Pritzker would retire from his role as executive chairman of the board of directors and that he would not seek re-election to the board at the company’s shareholders meeting in May.

US media reported on an e-mail exchange from 2018 where Epstein asked Mr Pritzker to help secure reservations for a woman travelling in Asia.

The woman told Mr Pritzker she was “going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey”, to which Mr Pritzker replied: “May the Force be with you.”

Files on Epstein released by the US government, including troves of his e-mail correspondence, have exposed his ties to the rich and powerful around the world.

Many have resigned from their positions in scandal and tainted by association with Epstein, even if the files do not prove they committed a crime.

Mr Pritzker is the cousin of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a possible contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. AFP