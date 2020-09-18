Hurricane Sally brings massive rainfall

Residents trudging through knee-deep water outside their homes in a flooded neighbourhood in Orange Beach, Alabama, in the United States on Wednesday. Hurricane Sally made landfall early on Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm o
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
43 min ago

Residents trudging through knee-deep water outside their homes in a flooded neighbourhood in Orange Beach, Alabama, in the United States on Wednesday.

Hurricane Sally made landfall early on Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity.

As hurricanes go, Sally was not especially powerful. But climate change likely made it more dangerous by slowing it down and feeding it more moisture, setting it up to pummel the region with strong winds and catastrophic rainfall. 

SEE WORLD 

READ MORE STORIES ON CLIMATE CHANGE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 18, 2020, with the headline 'Hurricane Sally brings massive rainfall'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content