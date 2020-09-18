Hurricane Sally brings massive rainfall

Residents trudging through knee-deep water outside their homes in a flooded neighbourhood in Orange Beach, Alabama, in the United States on Wednesday.

Hurricane Sally made landfall early on Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity.

As hurricanes go, Sally was not especially powerful. But climate change likely made it more dangerous by slowing it down and feeding it more moisture, setting it up to pummel the region with strong winds and catastrophic rainfall.

