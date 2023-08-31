Hurricane Idalia grinds into Georgia after slamming Florida

STEINHATCHEE, Florida - Hurricane Idalia brought torrential rain and threats of flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon to south-east Georgia after slamming into Florida, where authorities feared a powerful storm surge may have inundated communities in the Big Bend region.

Authorities in Florida were still trying to carry out damage assessments in the hardest-hit areas as water rescues of trapped residents were under way in southern Georgia.

Video footage and photographs from the region showed ocean waters washing over highways and neighbourhoods swamped by extensive flooding at midday.

More than 75 people have been rescued from flood waters in St Petersburg, the city said on the X social media platform. A video showed two rescue workers in a small boat travelling through a flooded neighbourhood in heavy rains.

In Valdosta, Georgia, about 129km north east of Tallahassee, emergency boat crews were carrying out rescues of residents trapped in homes, according to the city’s Facebook page. No other details were immediately available.

Drawing strength from the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters, Idalia unleashed destructive winds and torrential downpours that were forecast to cause flooding up to 5m deep along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

By early Wednesday afternoon, the eye of Idalia had left Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference. He added that parts of the state, particularly in the north, were still being buffeted by storm bands.

Florida’s Gulf Coast, southeastern Georgia and eastern parts of North and South Carolina could face 10-20cm of rain through Thursday, with isolated areas seeing as much as a foot of rain, the National Hurricane Centre warned.

Georgia authorities were monitoring the system as it entered the state. “Hopefully, it’s out of the state by 8pm this evening, maybe 10 o’clock, and then that we can begin to assess for those that were hit first,” state Emergency Management Agency director James C. Stallings said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Mr Cedric King, a businessman from coastal Brunswick, Georgia, just south of Savannah, was not going to take chances.

“I packed up the family and headed north,” he said after a five-hour drive with his mother, wife and children. “We evacuated.”

The storm’s most dangerous feature is a powerful surge of wind-driven surf that is expected to flood low-lying areas, officials said.