Hunter Biden criminal trial jury told 'no one is above the law'

WILMINGTON, Delaware - Hunter Biden’s criminal trial on gun charges kicked off on June 4 with a government lawyer telling jurors that President Joe Biden’s son was being prosecuted for lying on a form he filled out to purchase a handgun and was not above the law.

Mr Derek Hines, a Department of Justice lawyer, began his opening arguments by walking jurors through the events of October 2018, when Hunter Biden purchased the gun but allegedly lied on his background check about his drug use.

“It was illegal because he was user of crack and a drug addict,” Mr Hines told the jury. “No one is above the law.”

Hunter Biden, 54, pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra .38-caliber revolver and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days in October 2018.

“Hunter bought a small handgun. It was never loaded. He never used it. It was thrown out 11 days later by the person he was dating at the time. Just 11 days later,” Mr Abbe Lowell, Biden’s attorney, told jurors. “For this, three felonies.”

The trial at the federal courthouse in the Bidens’ hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, gets under way just days after Republican Donald Trump, who is challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 US election, became the first former president found guilty of a crime.

Hunter Biden has discussed publicly and in his 2021 autobiography, Beautiful Things, his years-long crack cocaine use and addiction.

He told US District Judge Maryellen Noreika at a hearing in 2023 that he has been sober since the middle of 2019.

US Special Counsel David Weiss is expected to call FBI agent Erika Jensen to testify about Hunter Biden’s messages discussing his drug use.

“I was sleeping on a car smoking crack on 4th Street and Rodney,” was one of the messages prosecutors disclosed in a court filing. In another, Hunter Biden said he was behind a minor league baseball stadium in Wilmington “waiting for a dealer named Mookie.”

Prosecutors said they may call as a witness his former wife, Kathleen Buhle, who accused Hunter Biden in their 2017 divorce proceedings of squandering money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were sworn in on June 3, many describing their own experiences with family members and friends battling substance abuse. All 12 jurors must agree Hunter Biden is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to convict.

US Special Counsel Mr Weiss, a Trump appointee, has hit Hunter Biden with federal tax charges separately in California.

The trial comes days after Trump was convicted by a jury in state court in New York of 34 felony counts of falsifying documents to cover up hush money paid to a porn star to avoid a sex scandal shortly before the 2016 US election that put him in the White House.