Hunter Biden a surprise show at US House contempt hearing, sparking pandemonium

WASHINGTON - Hunter Biden made an unexpected appearance on Jan 10 at a US House of Representatives hearing where Republican lawmakers were pushing for a vote to hold him in contempt of Congress for not testifying in their impeachment inquiry targeting his father, Democratic President Joe Biden.

The younger Biden entered the hearing without speaking to reporters, and sat quietly in the gallery with his attorney, causing pandemonium, with members of the House Oversight Committee arguing with each other and scolding him for the surprise.

“It does not matter who you are... who your father is or your last name. Yes, I’m looking at you, Hunter Biden. You are not above the law,” Republican Representative Nancy Mace said.

“Hunter Biden, you are too afraid to show up for a deposition. And you still are, today.”

House Republicans allege that the president and his family improperly profited from policy actions in which Mr Biden participated when he was vice-president from 2009-2017.

The White House and Hunter Biden deny wrongdoing.

Hunter Biden faces his own legal troubles. He is due to appear in a Los Angeles federal court on Jan 11 to face criminal charges of failing to pay US$1.4 million (S$1.8 million) in taxes. He also been charged in Delaware with lying about his drug use while buying a handgun. He has pleaded not guilty to the Delaware charges.

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz asked why the committee would not take the 53-year-old Biden’s testimony then.

“The witness accepted the chairman’s invitation. It just so happens the witness is here,” Mr Moskowitz said. “Let’s vote. Let’s take a vote. Who wants to hear from Hunter right now, today?“

The younger Biden left the hearing shortly after.

His attorney, Mr Abbe Lowell, made a brief statement to reporters afterwards.

“We have offered to work with the House committees to see what and how relevant information to any legitimate inquiry could be provided,” Mr Lowell said.

“Our first five offers were ignored. And then in November, they issued a subpoena for a behind-closed-doors deposition, a tactic that the Republicans have repeatedly misused in their political crusade to selectively leak and mischaracterise.”