Huge winter storm churns across northern US, threatening record snowfall

CHICAGO - A massive winter storm spreading across the US West into the Northern Plains and Midwest on Tuesday could produce blizzards, brutal cold and record snowfall, making road travel treacherous and disrupting air travel.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter storm, blizzard and high-wind advisories for a broad swath of the western and north-central United States. Up to 61cm of snow and winds of up to 97kmh were expected in some spots from Tuesday through Thursday.

Snow falling at a rate of 5cm an hour and gusty winds will make travel conditions treacherous and perhaps impossible in parts of the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, the service said in its forecast.

“Snowplough crews will be out working statewide, but this storm could be a doozy,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

While much of the US will grapple with cold, snowy weather over the next several days, parts of the South may, by contrast, see record high temperatures this week.

Some spots in the South may have temperatures that are over 37 deg C warmer than some places in the Northern Plains, the forecast showed. Orlando could hit a record high of 32 deg C, while the temperature is expected to drop to minus 27 deg C in Billings, Montana, the NWS said.

The slow-moving storm started over the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, bringing heavy rain to parts of California and snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

On Tuesday, it was centred over the northern Rockies and the High Plains, including Montana and the Dakotas.

Starting from Wednesday, the storm will move into the Upper Midwest with “some of the greatest impacts in Minnesota and Wisconsin”, said Mr Frank Pereira, a forecaster with the NWS Prediction Centre in College Park, Maryland.

Late on Wednesday through Thursday, the storm will bring heavy snow and freezing rain to New England. New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine could get 30cm or more of snow, Mr Pereira said.

The lingering storm could also dump snow across California. Nearly all of the state’s 39 million residents will either witness snow falling or be able to see the tops of nearby mountains covered in snow this week, University of California, Los Angeles, climate scientist Daniel Swain said.

Preparing for blizzards

Officials in Minneapolis told residents to prepare for blizzard-like conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, telling them to move their vehicles off the streets.

The city of 425,000 people could see as much as 50cm of snow, which would be the most for a February snowstorm and one of the top five heaviest snowfalls of all time in a Midwestern city already renowned for its brutal winters, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Weather conditions were quickly deteriorating in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota on Tuesday. Snow bands and strong gusty winds were causing white-out conditions in Great Falls, Montana, the NWS said.