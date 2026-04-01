Huge glass skyscraper envisioned for Trump presidential library in Miami

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US President Donald Trump told reporters on March 31 the building will also "most likely" include a hotel.

WASHINGTON – The developers working on US President Donald Trump’s library sketched out a vision for a towering Miami building with room to display multiple planes and replicas of prominent parts of the White House.

The AI-generated video, which Mr Trump posted on social media on the night of March 30 , displays a tower with a gold entryway and escalator, an illuminated American flag and the word “TRUMP” emblazoned near its top.

Mr Trump told reporters on March 31 the building housing the library will also “most likely” include a hotel, with “a 747, Air Force One, in the lobby”.

Mr Trump added that construction will start after he leaves office.

Donations are being collected for the project, the White House said on March 31 .

“This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest president our nation has ever known,” Mr Trump’s son Eric Trump said in an X post.

It comes as the Republican President is also pursuing an array of plans that would change the appearance of Washington, including adding a US$400 million (S$513 million) ballroom to the White House, a 76m-tall triumphal arch and rebuilding the Kennedy Center performing arts complex.

Reuters confirmed that various shots of the video were generated by using Google’s AI models. The video was analysed with Google’s SynthID, an AI detection tool, which concluded the footage was created using one of the tech company’s generative AI models.

The tool works by detecting a hidden watermark contained in AI-generated or AI-modified images created by Google models and it detected those watermarks in parts of the video.

Growing force in politics

AI-generated imagery is playing a growing role in US politics, with candidates contesting the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years increasingly releasing “deepfake” videos that present misleading images of their rivals.

The Republicans appear to be utilising the technology more frequently than the Democrats, following the lead of Mr Trump’s White House, which has released scores of AI-generated videos and gaming-inspired memes on social media including clips that disparage protesters and hype up the Iran war.

No details were available on any specific architectural plan for the library, but the video depicted some classic Trump decorative touches, including a giant gold entrance, a multi-level lobby with what appears to be an Air Force One plane, a fighter jet and a helicopter and a larger-than-life golden statue of Mr Trump holding up his fist in a glittering, defiant salute.

Presidential libraries have been used to preserve documents, records and other historical materials of US presidents after they leave office.

They are part of a system administered by the National Archives and sometimes feature museum exhibitions related to the president. REUTERS