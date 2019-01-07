Huawei sues US firm Interdigital in China over patent practices

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - InterDigital Inc on Monday said Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed a lawsuit against it in China, alleging the US technology firm had not licensed its intellectual property on fair terms.

The lawsuit, filed on Jan 2 in the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court, alleged InterDigital violated an obligation to licence patents that are essential to 3G, 4G and 5G wireless telecommunication standards on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions, InterDigital said in a regulatory filing.

Huawei asked the court to determine a royalty rate that would apply to its wireless products from 2019 to 2023, Wilmington, Delaware-based InterDigital said.