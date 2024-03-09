How TikTok became a US-China national security issue

WASHINGTON – Depending on who you ask, the short-form video platform TikTok is either a showcase for goofy dances and make-up tutorials or a sophisticated threat to US national security. Because TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance – and because China requires its companies, upon request, to share any national security-related data with the government – TikTok’s popularity among Americans carries implications beyond the mobile phone screen. That is on top of hand-wringing by parents, educators and mental health experts about whether TikTok’s content and addictive nature are unhealthy for young minds.

Renewed efforts by the US Congress to force TikTok to sell or face a ban in the US have the backing of the White House, even as President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has started to use the platform to reach younger voters.

1. What makes TikTok different from other social media sites?

All social media platforms collect user data. But TikTok is viewed as the most advanced, and uncannily effective, at learning about your interests – based on how long you stay with a video and whether you like, forward or comment on it. That enables its algorithm to deliver more items of interest to what it calls the “For You” feed.

The resulting stream of diverse yet personalised content can be intoxicating enough that it is hard to stop scrolling. Two-thirds of American teens use TikTok every day, according to a 2022 Pew Research Centre survey, with 16 per cent saying they are on the platform almost constantly.

2. What are the biggest worries about TikTok?

The national security concerns involve hypothetical - though not implausible - scenarios in which China’s government employs its influence over ByteDance to turn TikTok into an instrument of harm against American interests, through such channels as: