How Super Tuesday could be Haley's last chance to stop Trump

WASHINGTON - Super Tuesday could be former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s last chance to stop former US President Donald Trump’s drive to clinch the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Fifteen states hold the party’s nominating contests on March 5, the biggest day of primaries, when more than a third of delegates will be assigned to July’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. President Joe Biden is a shoo-in for the Democratic nomination when party loyalists vote for delegates to August’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with only two long-shot challengers remaining.

Here are the key details about Super Tuesday:

What is Super Tuesday and when is it?

Super Tuesday describes the day in the US presidential primary cycle when the most states vote. It takes place on March 5 this year.

In the Republican contest, 865 of 2,429 delegates will be up for grabs, including from the two most populous states, California and Texas. At least 1,215 delegates are needed to win the nomination at the Republican National Convention in July.

Contest-by-contest, the Republican delegate counts for the Super Tuesday votes are: Alabama (50), Alaska (29), Arkansas (40), California (169), Colorado (37), Maine (20), Massachusetts (40), Minnesota (39), North Carolina (74), Oklahoma (43), Tennessee (58), Texas (161), Utah (40), Vermont (17) and Virginia (48).

About a third of Democratic delegates will also be decided on March 5, with nominating contests held in 14 of those 15 states, plus American Samoa. In Alaska, Democrats vote on April 6.

March 5 is also the final day for Democrats in Iowa to mail in their ballots in that state’s caucuses and when results will be announced.

How does it work?

With so many states and a territory voting across different time zones, it could take a while for the full results to be clear.

In California, vote-by-mail ballots are valid as long as they are postmarked on or prior to primary election day and received by March 12.

In addition, some states hold “open primaries” that allow registered voters to choose whether to cast their ballots in the Democratic or Republican primary, adding a possible layer of unpredictability.