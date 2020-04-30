How some countries are easing movement curbs

SPAIN

• Since last Sunday, children have been allowed to go out for an hour daily with one parent, within 1km radius from home.

• From this Saturday, the rest of the population will be allowed out for walks or individual exercise.

• Government offices will be opened to those with prior appointments, and restaurants can prepare take-out orders.

• From May 11, bars and restaurants can reopen their terraces while restricting occupancy to a third of their normal capacity.

• Hotels can reopen while keeping communal areas shut and must respect capacity restrictions.

• Places of worship can open, but with a third of normal capacity.

• From late May, theatres and cinemas can reopen, with seating capped at a third of capacity.

• Shops can open at half capacity from around the end of June.

• Some schools will reopen, but most will stay closed until September.

FRANCE

• Retailers, fresh produce markets, libraries and small museums can reopen on May 11, with strict social distancing measures.

• Primary schools and daycare centres to reopen progressively from May 11. Senior schools to stay closed until at least June. A maximum of 15 pupils allowed in a class.

• Masks are mandatory on public transport.

• Cafes, bars and restaurants to remain shut.

• No sports events or festivals with gatherings of more than 5,000 people until at least September.

ITALY

• Bookstores, children's clothes shops and stationery shops were reopened on April 14, as were computer manufacturing and forestry activities.

• From May 4, people may visit relatives in small numbers within their own regions. No travel between different regions.

• Parks and public gardens will reopen on May 4, but visitors have to maintain social distancing and carry a permit.

• Funerals are set to resume, with a maximum of 15 attendees.

• Bars and restaurants will reopen for takeaway service on May 4.

AUSTRALIA

• Since Monday, Western Australia has allowed indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. All public playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gyms remain closed, while restaurants and foodcourts are limited to takeaways and home deliveries.

• From tomorrow, two adults in New South Wales state can visit another person's home.

• From Saturday, people in Queensland will be allowed to go for drives, have picnics, visit a national park and shop for non-essential items within 50km from home but social distancing is maintained. These will be limited to members of the same household or an individual and a friend.

NEW ZEALAND

• Since Tuesday, New Zealanders have been allowed to go fishing, surfing, hunting and hiking.

• Eateries and retail shops have been open for takeaways and deliveries.

• Mass gatherings are still banned, shopping centres remain closed and social distancing is still strictly enforced.

HONG KONG

• From yesterday, cross-border teachers and students, as well as individuals whose business activities are "beneficial to Hong Kong", were allowed to enter the territory without having to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

• Civil servants will start work from May 4, and government services will resume normal operating hours.

• Public facilities like outdoor sports venues, libraries and museums will open again with social distancing rules in place.

• But social distancing measures, forced closures of gyms and cinemas, and a ban on gatherings of more than four people have been extended until May 7.

SOUTH KOREA

• South Korea lifted some of its restrictions from April 20, allowing people to return to work, shop at malls, visit parks and golf courses.

• Large churches reopened on Sunday, but worshippers were required to keep their distance and wear masks.

