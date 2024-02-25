How Donald Trump’s likely presidential candidacy tests the US Constitution

NEW YORK – Like no one before him, Donald Trump is at once a former president, a leading candidate to be nominated for the presidency again, and a criminal defendant.

He faces 91 felony charges in four separate cases for conduct before, during and after his presidency, including conspiring to defraud the US in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, mishandling classified documents and falsifying business records to cover up hush money to an adult film actress.

This unprecedented situation raises questions that previously would have been implausible law school hypotheticals. These are some of them:

Is Trump immune from prosecution as a former president?

Trump says his efforts to overturn his defeat by Mr Joe Biden – the subject of two of the four criminal cases against him – were official acts and therefore immune from prosecution.

His legal team notes that, in 2021, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds majority vote needed to convict him of an impeachment charge related to that same behavior.

Trump’s immunity claim was rejected on Dec 1 by a US district judge who suggested he was seeking “the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens”. His claim was also met with scepticism by a US appeals court panel during arguments on Jan 9.

Trump has signalled that he will take his fight to the Supreme Court if necessary. That court in the past has held that presidents are entitled to sweeping protection over actions they took within the “outer perimeter” of their official duties. But that was about immunity from civil lawsuits.

Trump is the first former president to face federal charges, so claims of immunity from criminal prosecution are uncharted territory.

Is someone convicted of a crime eligible to serve as president?

Generally speaking, yes. The US Constitution says the president must be at least 35 years old, a natural-born citizen and a 14-year resident of the US; a clean criminal record is not a job requirement.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, adopted after the Civil War and little-discussed for decades, does block from public office anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US.

Trump was not charged with insurrection or rebellion. Still, many Americans say those terms apply to what happened on Jan 6, 2021, when a violent pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election.

The attack followed a rally at which Trump repeated his false claims that the election had been fraudulently stolen from him.