How does the US House of Representatives decide on a Speaker?

WASHINGTON - After winning a slim majority of seats in the US House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, Republicans are trying to elect a Speaker.

What is the Speaker’s importance?

The Speaker of the House, second in the line of succession for the presidency after the vice-president, leads the chamber and sets the legislative agenda and political tone.

Normally, the job goes to a lawmaker belonging to the party that controls the chamber with a majority of members, though it is possible for other people to be elected to the post, including an outsider who is not an elected lawmaker.

How is the Speaker chosen?

The full House of Representatives votes for the Speaker on its first day of a new Congress, which was Tuesday.

A candidate must gain a majority of votes cast. With 435 seats in the chamber, the Speaker must get 218 votes to win. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the House will continue voting until someone does. The record for longest vote was set in 1856, when it took 133 ballots and two months to choose a Speaker.

Who is the Speaker now?

Congress does not currently have a Speaker. The House returned from its winter recess on Tuesday to elect a Speaker and swear in newly elected representatives, but no one nominated received enough votes to win, despite three rounds of voting. It was the first time since 1923 that the Speaker hasn’t been elected on the first ballot.

No other business - including swearing in new lawmakers and setting out the rules for House procedures - can take place until the Speaker is chosen.

Who is the leading contender to be the next Speaker?

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has long sought the job and was expected to finally achieve his goal on Tuesday, after dropping out of the race in 2015 due to opposition from hard-line conservative members.

But Tuesday turned into a recurring nightmare for Mr McCarthy, as 20 far-right Republicans refused to support him in three back-to-back votes. He could afford only four “no” votes against his candidacy, given Republicans’ narrow margin of control and all Democrats voting against him.

What happens next?

Mr McCarthy and his allies are struggling to convince the hard liners to back him under any circumstances. He has already made major concessions to their demands, including lowering the threshold on the motion to vacate the chair, a procedural tool that would allow any member to trigger a vote of confidence in the Speaker at any time.

However, it’s not clear there is anything Mr McCarthy could do to win over some of his detractors, given that they are not convinced he is committed to advancing their legislative goals.