How did US death row inmate Christa Pike survive 2 lethal doses of pentobarbital?

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Christa Pike was taken to a hospital after the failed attempts to put her to death on the night of Sept 30.

TENNESSEE - In the wake of the Sept 30 failed execution of Christa Pike, a Tennessee woman convicted of murder, medical experts offered several theories that could explain why the two doses of a lethal drug administered to her proved not to be fatal.

The likeliest, they said, was that the drug, pentobarbital, poured into tissue surrounding the insertion site instead of entering her bloodstream.