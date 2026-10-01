How did US death row inmate Christa Pike survive 2 lethal doses of pentobarbital?
Benjamin Mueller
- Christa Pike survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital likely due to the drug leaking into tissue instead of her bloodstream during execution, causing insufficient levels to stop her breathing.
- Medical experts highlighted the risk of "IV infiltration", especially given Pike's fragile veins, which can cause pain and prevent proper drug delivery during lethal injections.
- Concerns exist about the drug's quality, with possible degradation or improper constitution, raising questions about the safety and effectiveness of pentobarbital in executions.
AI generated
TENNESSEE - In the wake of the Sept 30 failed execution of Christa Pike, a Tennessee woman convicted of murder, medical experts offered several theories that could explain why the two doses of a lethal drug administered to her proved not to be fatal.
The likeliest, they said, was that the drug, pentobarbital, poured into tissue surrounding the insertion site instead of entering her bloodstream.