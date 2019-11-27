House to open next Trump impeachment phase with Dec 4 judiciary hearing

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The House impeachment inquiry shifts into a new phase next week with a public hearing in the Judiciary Committee where US President Donald Trump will be invited to present his defence, according to Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

The hearing aims to explain Trump's alleged "high crimes and misdemeanours," the constitutional grounds for impeachment, as laid out in evidence collected by numerous House committees.

The session is scheduled for Dec 4 at 10am.

Nadler, a New York Democrat, sent Trump a letter notifying him of the hearing and giving him until 6pm on Dec 1 to say whether he or his attorney plans to participate.

The panel will "discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House's exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment," Nadler said in the letter. "I am hopeful that you and your counsel will opt to participate in the committee's hearing, consistent with the rules of decorum and with the solemn nature of the work before us."

Committee officials who briefed reporters said that no final decision has been made on whether to push for testimony from witnesses who have so far refused to appear.

The officials declined to discuss the schedule or timeline for committee actions beyond Wednesday's scheduled hearing. That includes when the Judiciary Committee expects to wrap up its work and possibly send articles of impeachment to the House floor for a vote.

Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Monday in a memo to House colleagues that his committee expects to transmit a report on its impeachment investigation of Trump to the Judiciary Committee soon after this week's Thanksgiving recess.