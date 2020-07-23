House Republicans want Twitter chief Jack Dorsey to testify at tech hearing

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Republicans on the US House Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday (July 22) they want Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey to appear at a hearing next week of major technology companies.

The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet's Google and Facebook will appear before a Judiciary subcommittee on July 27.

Republicans said in a letter on Wednesday that under House rules they were calling Dorsey to testify.

"We believe there is bipartisan interest to hear from Twitter about its power in the marketplace, its role in moderating content on its platform, and the causes for its recent highly publicised security breaches," wrote Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican.