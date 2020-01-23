US House begins prosecuting its case to remove Trump from office

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - House impeachment managers began prosecuting their case to remove President Donald Trump from office after losing a marathon day of battle to subpoena witnesses and documents.

House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff said they are framing the case on two articles of impeachment for two audiences: the 100 senators who will decide the outcome of the trial and US voters, who will make their judgment in the November election.

"The facts are damning and we're going to lay them out in great detail in our chronology today," Schiff said on Wednesday (Jan 22) before entering the Senate chamber.

The House managers will have 24 hours to present their arguments spread over three days. That means the president's team, led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, will likely begin their defence on Saturday.

It is not yet clear whether Trump's defence will take the full amount of time alloted to them. Trump joked to reporters in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday that he'd like to attend the trial himself but that his lawyers would probably object.

"I'd love to go," he said. "I'd sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces. I'd love to do it. Don't keep talking, because you may convince me to do it."

The judgment of Americans - particularly affluent and educated suburban voters who may back Republican policies but have reservations about the president's conduct - is likely to be more important than any influence the arguments may have on the senators, who are required to sit silently at their desks during the trial.

ACQUITTAL EXPECTED

A verdict of acquittal is almost universally expected in Washington, with the GOP in control of the chamber 53-47 and a two-thirds majority needed to convict.

But the historic proceedings - only the third presidential impeachment trial in history - may shape the views of voters in November's election, particularly those not closely aligned with either party.

The two sides spent Tuesday in a tense debate on rules for the trial, ultimately voting along party lines to delay a decision on whether the House managers can call witnesses or subpoena documents.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that Republicans' rejection of his party's initial requests to call witnesses reveal the trial as a "charade" and that Democrats will continue to press for testimony and documents.

"The pressure will continue to build on Senate Republicans," Schumer said.

Cipollone on Tuesday echoed president's public claims that the charges against him are "ridiculous" and the House impeachment process was unlawful. Cipollone asserted that most Americans are turned off by long hours of repetitive arguments.

Neither side offered any pre-trial motions ahead of a 9am on Wednesday deadline, clearing the way for opening arguments in the afternoon.

Senators will then have 16 hours to submit written questions to each side. After that, they may consider calling witnesses or subpoenaing documents.