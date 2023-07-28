Hong Kong says US should invite John Lee to Apec summit after report he’s barred

WASHINGTON – Hong Kong called on Washington to let its leader, Mr John Lee, attend a major economic summit in the US this autumn, after a report said the Biden administration plans to bar the sanctioned official.

“The US is obliged to fulfill its basic responsibilities as a host to follow the rules and usual practices” of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) bloc, the city said in a statement on Friday, noting that would entail inviting the chief executive of Hong Kong.

“The Apec meeting does not belong to a particular country,” it added.

The Washington Post earlier reported that Lee, who is sanctioned by the US for his role in Hong Kong’s crackdown on civil liberties, would be blocked from attending the event in San Francisco in November. President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend that summit.

The report cited three unidentified US officials familiar with the matter, without providing more details. The US consulate in Hong Kong did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Some individuals who work in Mr Lee’s office were caught unaware by the news of the ban, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to speak freely.

Blacklisting Mr Lee from the event would exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing, already sparring over everything from trade to human rights.

Hong Kong is separately squaring off with Western tech companies on Friday in a landmark court case that will determine whether to wipe a controversial protest song from Hong Kong’s Internet, further eroding the city’s freedoms.

The US has imposed a raft of sanctions on China in recent years, and some are becoming a barrier to the high-level dialogue the Biden administration has been pushing to restore. Earlier this year, China rebuffed a US request by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with Defence Minister Li Shangfu at a security forum in Singapore they both attended.

The reason for Beijing’s move was sanctions the Trump administration imposed on General Li in 2018 for an arms purchase he oversaw from Russia. Still, top US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry have all visited Beijing recently, a sign that two nations have made some progress rebuilding relations.

Security law

The US State Department earlier this month condemned Hong Kong after it put HK$1,000,000 ($170,000) bounties on eight overseas democracy activists wanted under a Beijing-imposed national security law. At least one of those people joined campaigners in lobbying the US to ban Mr Lee from attending the Apec meeting.

The Hong Kong government’s crackdown on freedoms continues on Friday with its High Court set to decide whether to impose an injunction on protest song Glory To Hong Kong. Any ban could force Western tech firms such as Google to reconsider their presence in the finance hub, and would directly challenge the freedoms that differentiate the former British colony from mainland China.

It would also raise the legal risks for Silicon Valley tech giants from Alphabet to Apple and Meta Platforms that quit the Chinese market years ago due to onerous censorship demands.