Honda recalls another 1.6 million vehicles in US over air bags

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Honda said on Friday (June 28) it will recall 1.6 million vehicles in the US as it moves towards wrapping up the process of replacing defective Takata air bags in cars sold in America.

Honda said the plan involves Honda and Acura vehicles with air bag inflators used in earlier recall repairs.

The company said this recall is being done six months ahead of a deadline set by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Around 20 people have died in accidents linked to defects in Takata airbags since 2013, prompting a massive worldwide recall of at least 100 million cars from a wide range of manufacturers.

Honda said it has recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura automobiles in the US.

Founded in 1933, Takata went out of business in 2017 because of the airbag crisis.