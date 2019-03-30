HIV data leak: Farrera-Brochez tells US court he has complied with order to delete stolen data

WASHINGTON - Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, the American at the centre of Singapore's HIV registry leak, has promised to delete all information obtained from the Singapore Government in accordance with a court order granted to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 34-year-old also swore, in a written statement filed with a US court on Friday (March 29), that he had removed or would remove all online posts and references related to any information from the Singapore government.

He said that since the court order had been granted, he had been in federal custody and did not have access to or control over the confidential data.

Farrera-Brochez had been ordered by a federal judge to permanently delete all sensitive or private information from the Singapore Government, as part of a preliminary injunction granted to MOH.

The ministry had filed a civil lawsuit in Kentucky against Farrera-Brochez in February to limit his spread of the data stolen from the HIV registry. His partner, Singaporean doctor Ler Teck Siang, could access the registry as head of the National Public Health Unit.

According to MOH, the stolen information included the names, contact details and medical information of 14,200 people with HIV. In February, Farrera-Brochez also published online a list of HIV-positive prison inmates.

Farrera-Brochez, who sent e-mails from Kentucky threatening to release the information after he was deported to the US in April 2018, had until Friday to certify that he had made the deletions. Had he not complied, he could have been held in contempt of court and jailed.

He was separately charged with three counts of intent to extort and unlawful possession and transfer of stolen identification documents from Singapore, which he has pleaded not guilty to. The trial is set for May 7.