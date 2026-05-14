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Historic Swiss solar-powered plane crashes into sea

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The Solar Impulse 2 solar powered airplane on a test flight in 2016. The Solar Impulse 2 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico recently, its owner revealed.

The Solar Impulse 2 solar powered airplane on a test flight in 2016. The Solar Impulse 2 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico recently, its owner revealed.

PHOTO: AFP

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WASHINGTON - The experimental plane Solar Impulse 2, which completed a historic round-the-world trip in 2016 without using jet fuel, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico recently, its owner revealed.

Flown by Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, Solar Impulse 2 circumnavigated the globe in 17 stages, covering a remarkable 26,700 miles (43,000km) across four continents, two oceans and three seas, in 23 days of flying without using a drop of fuel.

Three years after the globe-trotting flight, the solar-powered vessel was sold to Skydweller Aero, which converted the aircraft into a drone to carry out “controlled ditching,” the company said in a press release issued on May 12.

Skydweller Aero said Solar Impulse 2 took off from Stennis, Mississippi on April 26 but crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on May 4.

“Ultimately, a record-breaking flight of 8 days and 14 minutes validates the reality of perpetual, solar-powered flight in a military mission-relevant environment,” the company said, in reference to a US Navy exercise in which the vessel was used.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the accident. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.