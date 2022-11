WASHINGTON - New Jersey has become a hotspot for the politics of the Indian diaspora in the United States, mirroring political-ideological tensions in India.

On Nov 11 in the town of Teaneck, New Jersey - just north of New York City - a delegation of civil rights organisations met Mayor James Dunleavy, alongside city council member Michael Pagan, to discuss the “growing threat of Hindutva in communities across the state”.