Hillary Clinton tells congressional panel she has no information on Epstein

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton (left) and former US president Bill Clinton (right) will deliver depositions at a closed-door hearing on late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

WASHINGTON - Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton told a congressional committee on Feb 26 that she did not recall ever meeting the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and had no information to share about his criminal activities.

“I do not recall ever encountering Mr Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that,” Mrs Clinton said, in a statement to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

Mrs Clinton’s statement came as she was due to deliver a closed-door deposition to the committee in Chappaqua, New York.

Mrs Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, also accused the Republican-led panel of trying to shift focus away from US President Donald Trump’s ties to Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

She said Mr Trump’s administration has “gutted” a State Department office focused on international sex trafficking.

She and her husband, Democratic former president Bill Clinton, initially refused to testify before the committee, but relented when lawmakers moved to hold them in contempt of Congress.

Mr Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify to the committee on Feb 27.

A motorcade believed to be carrying former secretary of state Hillary Clinton arrives at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Centre, in Chappaqua, New York, where Mrs Clinton was expected to deliver a closed-door deposition. PHOTO: REUTERS

Before the hearing, Oversight Committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky, a Republican, denied that the probe was a partisan effort targeting Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential rival, noting that several Democrats had pushed for the Clintons to testify.

“No one is accusing at this moment the Clintons of any wrongdoing,” Mr Comer said.

He said the committee would seek to find out about any interactions she might have had with Epstein, his involvement with the Clintons’ charitable work, and any relationship she may have had with jailed Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Representative Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the committee, told reporters that Mr Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should also testify. Mr Lutnick has admitted to visiting Epstein’s private island years after he says he broke off ties.

A spokesperson for the Clintons did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Comer said transcripts of the Clintons’ interviews will be made public.

Mr Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane several times in the early 2000s after he left office. He has denied wrongdoing and expressed regret for his association.

According to Mr Comer, Epstein visited the White House 17 times while Mr Clinton was in office.

An undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein shows former US president Bill Clinton (centre) posing with Epstein (far right) and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell (second from right). PHOTO: AFP

Mr Trump also socialised extensively with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s, before Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Mr Comer said evidence gathered by the panel does not implicate Mr Trump.

Mr Trump’s Justice Department has released more than three million pages of Epstein-related documents over the past several months to comply with a law passed by Congress.

The Justice Department sought to draw attention to photos of Mr Bill Clinton, but the documents also have revealed Epstein’s ties to a long list of business and political leaders, including Mr Lutnick and Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk.

Overseas, they have prompted criminal investigations of Britain’s Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, and other prominent figures. REUTERS