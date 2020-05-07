The global search for a coronavirus vaccine has taken on an intensity never before seen in medical research, as political leaders press for progress, with national pride and huge industry profits at stake. But the endeavour is being dogged by uncertainty about whether any vaccine for the Covid-19 disease can ever be found - and if so, how fast it can be made available to billions of people around the world and whether the rush will compromise safety.
High-stakes race in global search for Covid-19 vaccine
