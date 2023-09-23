High seas treaty shows the way to solving bigger problems, Vivian Balakrishnan tells UN

NEW YORK - The world must replicate the “constructive spirit” displayed in forging a new treaty to protect the high seas to strengthen multilateralism, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (Saturday morning in Singapore).

Eighty-one nations have initialled the high seas treaty – officially known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) treaty – during the ongoing UN session. Notably, the signatories include both the United States and China, even in the midst of their sharpening rivalry.

Offering three broad principles to make the multilateral system more resilient, Dr Balakrishnan said that the high seas treaty proved that the collective will could be mustered again.

“We can do so – as shown by the recent adoption of a legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction,” he said.

The treaty outlines how marine ecosystems on the high seas can be conserved and how the global community can benefit equitably from the oceans.

“We need to bring the same constructive spirit to the other areas of the global commons - AI, cyber security, digital technology and outer space,” he said while presenting Singapore’s national statement at the UN.

Singaporean Rena Lee served as the president of the intergovernmental conference that in June delivered the treaty that was adopted by 193 UN member states after two decades of discussions.

“She worked closely with all delegations to bring the ship to safe harbour,” Dr Balakrishnan said.

With the rise of nationalism and populism that have weakened international institutions, many have questioned whether the UN is still fit to tackle global challenges like climate change and inequality. It can be inefficient and too slow to respond quickly to crises, they argue.

But Dr Balakrishnan said the UN must lead the charge.

“As the most inclusive and universal body, the UN has to be at the centre of our collective efforts to address global challenges.”

He proposed three broad principles to quicken the pace towards making the multilateral system more resilient and future-ready.