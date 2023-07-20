Herzog addresses US Congress amid tensions over Israel’s policies

WASHINGTON - President Isaac Herzog of Israel addressed Congress on Wednesday at a fraught moment in the US relationship with his nation, and amid fresh signs of strain in the long-standing bipartisan consensus on Capitol Hill to fervently support the Jewish state.

A day after 10 left-wing House Democrats declined to back a resolution declaring strong support for Israel, Mr Herzog sought to ease concerns that his country is losing its democratic, pluralistic tradition – a message equally aimed at members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government who wish to move towards a state where power is more centralised in the prime minister’s office.

He also acknowledged the divisions that have appeared both in his country and among leaders in the United States, but compared the relationship between the two countries to a family, where disagreement does not mean disunity.

“When the United States is strong, Israel is stronger,” he said.

“And when Israel is strong, the United States is more secure.”

A handful of Democrats boycotted the speech, including Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who last week said that Israel “is a racist state.”

The remark, which she later walked back, prompted Republicans to rush to the floor a resolution rejecting antisemitism and saying that Israel was neither racist nor an apartheid state.

Ms Jayapal voted in favour of the resolution – she had said she meant to criticise the Israeli government’s policies, not the idea of Israel as a state – but a small group of Democrats opposed it, and some of them joined her in skipping Mr Herzog’s address.

The Biden administration and a broader group of Democrats in Congress – including staunch supporters of Israel – have grown increasingly alarmed about efforts by Mr Netanyahu to overhaul Israel’s judiciary in ways that have been called undemocratic.

Members of Congress applauded Mr Herzog saying that Israel “takes pride” in its vibrant democracy – including a “strong Supreme Court and independent judiciary.”

Israel’s treatment of Palestinians – including settlement construction, and a recent air attack in the West Bank city of Jenin – is the main reason that some lawmakers decided to boycott the speech.

Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman said Mr Herzog “hasn’t been outspoken and shown any real leadership with regard to ending the occupation.”