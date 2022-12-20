Here are the laws Trump allegedly broke, according to the Jan 6 committee

WASHINGTON - The House committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters voted unanimously to ask the Justice Department to prosecute the former president for alleged crimes – including inciting an insurrection.

The committee’s nine members agreed Monday that their 17-month probe found enough evidence to urge that Trump and others face four federal criminal charges linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which Mr Joe Biden won.

The referrals do not carry any legal weight. The Justice Department has its own investigation and is free to disregard the lawmaker referrals. Trump and his allies have maintained their innocence and claimed the Jan 6 committee was politically motivated.

Even so, a summary spells out what the committee believes prosecutors can prove at trial, based on interviews and other evidence.

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

It’s a crime to “corruptly” obstruct, influence or impede any official government proceeding, or attempt to do so. The committee said there “should be no question” that the Joint Session of Congress to count electoral votes on Jan 6, 2021 was an official proceeding, and that Mr Trump was part of an effort to obstruct it.

Evidence showed that “Trump was attempting to prevent or delay the counting of lawful certified Electoral College votes” and was “personally involved” through his pressure on then vice-president, Mr Mike Pence, to derail the meeting, the panel said.

Mr Trump’s alleged obstruction was corrupt, the committee said, because he’d been told by his own experts that his theory on staying in power was unconstitutional, and his election fraud claims repeatedly failed in court. The fake electors scheme was also a violation, the lawmakers said. The maximum sentence is 20 years.

Conspiring to Defraud the US

It’s a crime for two or more people to coordinate to defraud the US, if at least one of the people does some act to carry out the conspiracy.

“Trump entered into an agreement with individuals to obstruct a lawful function of the government,” through a “multipart plan” to obstruct the certification that involved lawyer John Eastman “and several other individuals”, the committee said.

The panel added that former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark “stands out as a participant” because he agreed with Mr Trump that if he were appointed acting attorney general, he would send a letter to state officials falsely stating that the Justice Department “believed that State legislatures had a sufficient factual basis to convene to select new electors”. The maximum sentence is 5 years.