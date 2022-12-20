Here are the laws Trump allegedly broke, according to the Jan 6 committee

WASHINGTON - The House committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters voted unanimously to ask the Justice Department to prosecute the former president for alleged crimes – including inciting an insurrection.
The committee’s nine members agreed Monday that their 17-month probe found enough evidence to urge that Trump and others face four federal criminal charges linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which Mr Joe Biden won.
The referrals do not carry any legal weight. The Justice Department has its own investigation and is free to disregard the lawmaker referrals. Trump and his allies have maintained their innocence and claimed the Jan 6 committee was politically motivated.
Even so, a summary spells out what the committee believes prosecutors can prove at trial, based on interviews and other evidence.
Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
It’s a crime to “corruptly” obstruct, influence or impede any official government proceeding, or attempt to do so. The committee said there “should be no question” that the Joint Session of Congress to count electoral votes on Jan 6, 2021 was an official proceeding, and that Mr Trump was part of an effort to obstruct it.
Evidence showed that “Trump was attempting to prevent or delay the counting of lawful certified Electoral College votes” and was “personally involved” through his pressure on then vice-president, Mr Mike Pence, to derail the meeting, the panel said.
Mr Trump’s alleged obstruction was corrupt, the committee said, because he’d been told by his own experts that his theory on staying in power was unconstitutional, and his election fraud claims repeatedly failed in court. The fake electors scheme was also a violation, the lawmakers said. The maximum sentence is 20 years.
Conspiring to Defraud the US
It’s a crime for two or more people to coordinate to defraud the US, if at least one of the people does some act to carry out the conspiracy.
“Trump entered into an agreement with individuals to obstruct a lawful function of the government,” through a “multipart plan” to obstruct the certification that involved lawyer John Eastman “and several other individuals”, the committee said.
The panel added that former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark “stands out as a participant” because he agreed with Mr Trump that if he were appointed acting attorney general, he would send a letter to state officials falsely stating that the Justice Department “believed that State legislatures had a sufficient factual basis to convene to select new electors”. The maximum sentence is 5 years.
Conspiracy to Make a False Statement
This statute is violated when a materially false statement is knowingly made to the federal government, or if such lies are covered up.
The committee said Mr Trump broke this law when he used other individuals to submit “slates of fake electors” to Congress and the National Archives.
“The certifications signed by Trump electors in multiple states were patently false” because Mr Biden won those states, the panel said. “Nothing can be more material to the Joint Session of Congress to certify the election than the question of which candidate won which States,” the committee said.
Notably, the panel said Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel testified that Mr Trump and Mr Eastman asked the RNC to organize the effort to have fake electors meet and cast their votes. The maximum sentence is five years.
“Incite,” “Assist” or “Aid and Comfort” an Insurrection
This law is violated when one “incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the US or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto.”
The committee said it doesn’t need to show an agreement between Trump and the rioters to prove this crime but only that the president “incited, assisted or aided and comforted those engaged in violence or other lawless activity in an effort to prevent the peaceful transition of the Presidency”.
The evidence shows Mr Trump summoned the mob, provoked them after the threat of violence was clear and inflamed their anger at Mr Pence, the committee said.
Mr Trump “refused to condemn the violence or encourage the crowd to disperse despite repeated pleas from his staff and family that he do so,” the committee held.
Representative Jamie Raskin said at the meeting that this charge would disqualify the former president from holding office, if he is convicted. The maximum sentence is 10 years. BLOOMBERG