Helium shortage deflates American celebrations

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Helium balloons are part of nearly every American celebration, but a global shortage of the lighter-than-air gas has disrupted many traditions.

One college football team has suspended its traditional release of red balloons, and party planners will have to make do with less - if they get any.

"Due to the global helium shortage, we only allow 20 balloons to be ordered," Litin's Party Value, a party supplier in Minneapolis, Minnesota, warns on its website.

"We've had some customers pretty disappointed that they couldn't get more," Ms Kristi Holmstrom, the chain's general manager, told AFP.

"I've never seen it this bad before," she said, adding that many stores have run out of helium entirely.

Whether it floats at the end of a string or grouped in a bouquet, shaped like a cartoon character, a number, or a Halloween pumpkin, helium balloons are a must.

Between the lost sales and the suspension of the helium rental business, Ms Holmstrom estimates the shortfall to be between US$5,000 (S$6,872) and US$10,000 a month.

The University of Nebraska football team, the Cornhuskers, will do without its traditional release of red balloons - the school colour - before each home game this season.

"Acquiring helium...is really challenged and it's been hard to get," university athletic director Trev Alberts said in late May.

He added that university officials had said that the helium it is getting as a university is needed for medical purposes at the university's medical centre in Omaha.

The inert gas, a byproduct of natural gas production, is also liquefied to cool magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, was once deployed on space shuttle missions, and also is used in the manufacturing of semiconductors.

Only a handful of countries - led by the United States - produce the gas, and the already-fragile supply chain has been disrupted by plant closures: in Texas over safety issues, in Russia after a fire (prior to the war in Ukraine), and in Qatar for maintenance.

Mr Brad Weston, chief executive officer of Party City, said during an earnings call last month that the party supply chain has faced higher costs for helium, which cut about US$2 million from gross profit in the first three months of the year and will inflict a bigger hit in the second quarter.

"The good news is we've secured helium to meet our customers' needs", ahead of the peak graduation season in May and June, he said of the retailer, which has 830 stores in North America.