Hegseth says US military has designated officer to complete probe on Iran school strike

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the \"Shield of the Americas\" Summit in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the US Central Command has designated an investigating officer to complete a command investigation.

WASHINGTON – The US has designated an officer outside of US Central Command to complete an investigation on a strike on an Iranian school, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on March 13.

“I can report that CENTCOM has designated an investigating officer to complete a command investigation,” Mr Hegseth told a press briefing.

Reuters first reported last week that an ongoing, internal US military investigation showed US forces were likely responsible for the strike on the girls’ school in southern Iran.

“The command investigation will take as long as necessary to address all the matters surrounding this incident. And the investigating officer is from outside CENTCOM and is a general officer,” Mr Hegseth said. REUTERS

