US Defence Secretary Hegseth claims decisive American military victory over Iran

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US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said at the Pentagon in Washington on April 8 that Iran's missile programme has been functionally destroyed.

WASHINGTON - American Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on April 8 that the United States has had a decisive military victory over Iran and that Tehran’s missile programme has been functionally destroyed.

Mr Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to reporters a day after President Donald Trump pulled back from the brink of a threatened full-on assault on Iran on the night of April 7 , two hours before a deadline he had set for Tehran to open the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

Gen Caine said US military objectives in Iran have been met but the ceasefire is a pause and forces remain ready to resume combat.

Mr Hegseth said the US military was “hanging around” in the Middle East to ensure Iran complies with the two-week ceasefire and to monitor the country’s enriched uranium stockpile.

“On the uranium, we’re watching it. We know what they have, and they will give it up, and we’ll get it. We’ll take it if we have to,” Mr Hegseth told reporters. REUTERS