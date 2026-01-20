Heavy snow in US strands drivers in 100-vehicle crash

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Jan 19 morning incident included 30-40 semi-trucks, piled up and blocking the typically busy interstate road, which remained closed hours later.

WASHINGTON - Law enforcement officials said on Jan 19 they were working to clear roads after a 100-vehicle crash occurred on snow-blanketed roads in the northern state of Michigan.

Michigan State Police said numerous injuries were reported in the crash, with none “believed to be fatal,” after big rig trucks and vehicles collided on the I-196 corridor, causing many vehicles to run off the road in “multiple slide offs.”

The Jan 19 morning incident included 30-40 semi-trucks, piled up and blocking the typically busy interstate road, which remained closed hours later.

Officials urged motorists to slow down in “treacherous” conditions on Jan 19, with a winter storm continuing to dump snow on the region and temperatures expected to fall to minus 22 deg C, including wind chill.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said “snow and blowing snow” with accumulations of up to 10.16cm were expected overnight, bringing the current storm total to as high as 35.5cm for portions of south-west and west central Michigan.

“Travel is not recommended in the area,” NWS said in a statement. AFP



