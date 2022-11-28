Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano begins eruption, alert level raised: USGS

HAWAII - An eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, on Sunday night, the US Geological Service’s volcanic activity service said.

“At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” the notification said.

The volcano alert level was upgraded from an “advisory” to a “warning”.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will conduct aerial reconnaissance to better describe the eruption and assess hazards, the notification added.

Over a dozen earthquakes with magnitudes of more than 2.5 struck the region in the last two hours, according to the USGS, with one measuring 4.2.

Mauna Loa, which takes up more than half of the Big Island in Hawaii, and rises 4,169m above the Pacific Ocean, last erupted in March and April of 1984, sending a flow of lava within 8.05km of the city of Hilo. REUTERS