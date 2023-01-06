Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised: USGS

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii began erupting on Thursday, a US Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity notice said, after a glow was detected at the summit that is producing smog which is confined within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The volcano alert level was raised to ‘Red’ after an evaluation of the eruption and associated hazards, the notice said.

The USGS said the volcanic gas, which consists of sulphur dioxide and other gases, could produce a visible haze of volcanic smog, known as ‘vog’, which has been observed in the downwind of Kilauea.

Vog has the potential to generate airborne health hazards for residents and visitors, causing breathing difficulties and also damaging agricultural crops.

Known to be the younger and more active neighbour of Mauna Loa, which erupted in November for the first time since 1984, the Kilauea volcano has been erupting since 2021.

However, Mauna Loa’s eruption has had no impact and remains quiet, USGS said. REUTERS