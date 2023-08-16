Hawaii wildfire death toll tops 100

KAHULUI, Hawaii - The number of people known to have died in the horrific wildfire that levelled a Hawaiian town topped 100 on Tuesday, the state’s governor said, as a makeshift morgue was expanded to deal with the tragedy.

Governor Josh Green has repeatedly warned that the final count from the last week’s inferno in Lahaina – already the deadliest US wildfire in over a century – would grow significantly, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level.

“101 lives have now been lost,” he said, adding that over a quarter of the disaster zone has been searched by dogs trained to sniff for bodies.

Refrigerated containers were being pressed into use as makeshift morgues at the Maui Police Forensic Facility on Tuesday, an AFP journalist observed, as the largely rural island struggles to cope with the sheer number of dead.

Mr Green warned against any attempt at a land grab in the devastated remains of Lahaina, as locals fret that deep-pocketed developers might take advantage of people’s desperation and try to buy up plots that can be turned into luxury housing or more lucrative short-term rentals.

“Our goal is to have a local commitment – forever – to this community, as we rebuild,” he said.

“So we will be making sure that we do all that we can to prevent that land from falling into the hands of people from the outside,” Mr Green said.

DNA

The difficult process of identifying the dead inched forward on Tuesday, with officials saying they had collected DNA samples from 41 people whose relatives were missing.

Only four of the dead have been identified so far, and officials from Maui County said they would only release their names once they were sure families had been informed.

The island’s police chief has said that many of the bodies are so badly charred that they are unrecognisable, such was the ferocity of the blaze.

Stories of horrifying escapes continued to emerge, as did more testimony about the lack of official warning of the fast-moving blaze.

Ms Annelise Cochran told AFP she had been reassured when officials said a small blaze in the hills had been contained last Tuesday morning.

But it had suddenly, and dramatically, flared.