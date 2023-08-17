Hawaii’s West Maui highway reopens but ‘destruction zone’ remains off limits

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Officials in Hawaii on Wednesday reopened a highway into West Maui to all motorists for the first time since last week’s deadly wildfire. However, the devastated town of Lahaina remained closed as the painstaking search for hundreds of missing dragged on.

The highway, which bypasses the “destruction zone” on the north-western shore of the island, was previously closed to all but residents of the surrounding area, first responders and people who work in local businesses.

Except for a brief relaxation earlier this week, the authorities have barred entry into the zone to allow the slow process of finding and identifying victims to proceed as quickly as possible.

In Washington, the White House said President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden would travel to Hawaii next week to survey the destruction, meet with first responders and survivors, and confer with officials over relief efforts.

“I remain committed to delivering everything the people of Hawaii need as they recover from this disaster,” Mr Biden said in a post on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden approved Hawaii’s request that the federal government to reimburse the full cost of 30 days of the emergency work expected to be carried out over the next four months, said Ms Deanne Criswell, the head of the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration, during a news briefing at the White House.

Ms Criswell, who visited Maui last week, said the community was going through an “amazingly traumatic event,” and said Mr Biden “is going to be able to bring hope” during his visit next week.

The federal government so far has given out US$2.3 million (S$3.13 million) in assistance to families, and approved more than 1,300 registrations for assistance, Ms Criswell said in Wednesday’s briefing.

With the number of confirmed deaths now standing at 106, dozens of canine search teams and 700 federal personnel were working with local officials in the search for more victims, FEMA said on Wednesday.

The teams had covered only 27 per cent of the disaster area as of Tuesday, Governor Josh Green said in a televised address. Some 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the zone is expected to have been swept by the weekend.

The inferno killed at least 106 people after racing from grasslands outside town into Lahaina last Tuesday and charring a 13 sq km area of town in hours. The fire, which caught residents by surprise, destroyed 2,200 buildings and caused an estimated US$5.5 billion in damage, officials said.

A week later, traumatised residents have grown weary from living off relief supplies. Until Wednesday’s reopening, many have been kept from inspecting their homes and still left awaiting news of their missing loved ones.